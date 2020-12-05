Four Days Left Until First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Trades Ex-Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 10th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

First US Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First US Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $9. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First US Bancshares paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see First US Bancshares's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.6% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First US Bancshares has seen its dividend decline 12% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is First US Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First US Bancshares's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you're not too concerned about First US Bancshares's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for First US Bancshares and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

