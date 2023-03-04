Four Days Left Until Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) Trades Ex-Dividend

Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Freightways Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.38 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Freightways Group has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of NZ$9.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 87% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Freightways Group's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A high payout ratio of 87% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Freightways Group could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Freightways Group has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has Freightways Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Freightways Group has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Freightways Group from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Freightways Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Freightways Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

