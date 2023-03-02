Four dead in Canaveral Groves; father of teen victim arrested: What We Know

In what is the deadliest single homicide case in Brevard since 2012, four people were found dead inside a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday.

The biological father of one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, has been arrested.

Here's what we know:

Who are the victims?

The dead are Glenda Terwilliger, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Marie Terwilliger, 35; and Constance's daughter Kiarra Terwilliger, who was 15.

Two other children in the home, ages 9 and 6 — one of whom alerted a family friend to the crime — were unharmed.

Has anyone been arrested?

Domenico C. Gigante, 36, of Rockledge has been charged with four counts of premeditated first degree murder. There is no bond.

Gigante is the biological father of Kiarra Terwilliger and was formerly in a relationship with Constance Terwilliger, Kiarra's mother, Ivey said in a livestreamed statement Wednesday.

"I'm going to tell you that this is an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past, dating back as far as 2005, who should never have been on our streets where he could take the lives of this entire family," Ivey said.

"This is the result of a violent individual being left out on the streets where he could harm somebody else."

Gigante's arrests include those in 2005 for domestic violence and battery; in 2008 for multiple counts of cruelty animals; and in 2012, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene Wednesday after the deaths of four people in a home at 4075 Alan Shepard Ave. in Canaveral Groves.

Where did the crime happen?

The deaths occurred in a home at 4075 Alan Shepard Drive, Canaveral Groves.

An unincorporated and rural part of Brevard County, Canaveral Groves is between State Road 528 and Port St. John.

What happened, and when?

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the bodies were discovered after a child called another person by FaceTime or another streaming service to report that something had happened in the residence. That person raced to the scene, made sure the children were safe, and called 911, he said.

The person reporting the crimes to 911 also kept the child on video "the entire time" as they drove to the home, Ivey said.

"Four members of our community have been taken from us and our team is working diligently to get to the bottom of it," he said.

The four deaths were the deadliest single homicide case in Brevard since May 2012, when a Port. St. John mother shot and killed her four children and then killed herself.

