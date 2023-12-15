Four dead following triple homicide-suicide in Cass County

A triple homicide-suicide in Cass County late Thursday has left four people dead and one man fighting for his life.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said at 10:58 p.m. they and four other law enforcement agencies – the Menard County Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police, Pleasant Plains Police and Illinois State Police, were investigating multiple deaths in Cass County. The agencies and law enforcement officials in Beardstown were called to a home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Road in rural Ashland where a man reportedly was being shot.

When they arrived, sheriff's deputies and APD found a man with a gunshot wound alongside a woman who was pronounced dead. According to police, the man provided information regarding a related incident at another home in Ashland. Two women were found dead there.

Police were able to identify a suspect and his vehicle. Jacksonville Police Department soon found the vehicle at the corner of North Main and Oak streets. The suspect was inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No identities have been released. The Cass County Sheriff's Office was expected to provide more information Friday as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Triple homicide-suicide leaves four dead in Cass County