Four dead after house fire in Indiana

Four people are dead after a house fire in Indiana Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the home on East Telegraph Hill Road in Madison, Indiana just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Indiana State Police said the home was on fire when they got there, WCPO reported.

The bodies of four people were found inside the home and they were all pronounced deceased at the scene, the station reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.