Four dead, including child, in apparent murder-suicide, Milwaukee police say

Four people, including a child, died Wednesday in what Milwaukee police believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers arrived at the home before noon for a welfare check, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department. They found the bodies of four people with gunshot wounds.

"It is suspected that one of the deceased individuals killed the victims and then died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the police statement said.

The victims were a 49-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported.

Neighbor Rita Radomski told the news station that she heard yelling, cursing and gunshots coming from the home.

“Four people are dead. How are you going to cope from that?" she asked.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said autopsies would be performed Thursday.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.