Four dead, including child, after stimulus check dispute leads to gunfire

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

A man was arrested Sunday in Indiana after he was accused of fatally shooting three adults and a child following a dispute over a stimulus check.

Indianapolis police said Malik Halfacre, 25, was taken into custody Sunday after officers found four bodies in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as Eve Moore, 7; Daquan Moore, 23; Anthony Johnson, 35; and Tomeeka Brown, 44, police said.

One woman, identified in an affidavit as the mother of Halfacre's 6-month old daughter, Malia Halfacre, survived the shooting. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Her status was unknown Wednesday.

In an interview with police, Halfacre said he and his daughter's mother argued "because he wanted some of her stimulus check," the affidavit said.

He told authorities that he shot everyone inside the home, then fled the residence with the money, according to the document.

The baby was also taken, prompting authoritie to issue a statewide Amber Alert.

On Sunday morning, the baby was found safe with his sister after she called police and reported she had the missing child, the affidavit said.

"She said that her brother, Malik Halfacre, had knocked on the door, came inside and dropped off the baby and all the baby's stuff before leaving," according to the dcoument.

The sister told police "that Halfacre admitted to killing four people and told her details about how it happened," the affidavit said.

She added that her brother sought his friend's help and was hiding in the attic of an Indianapolis home, where he was later taken into custody by authorities, according to the document.

Craig McCartt, the police department's deputy chief of investigations, said Monday that Halfacre faces four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of robbery, The Indianapolis Star reported.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, records show. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

Recommended Stories

  • Indianapolis quadruple homicide started after argument over stimulus check, court docs show

    Malik Halfacre, accused of killing four people in Indianapolis, told police he began shooting after an argument over a stimulus check, records show.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Trump touts Covid-19 vaccine safety amid skepticism from Republicans

    Recent polls suggest that the largest group of Americans either hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccines or outright opposed to them are Republicans.

  • Can TikTok save a man from execution? The viral campaign to save Pervis Payne

    For 33 years Mr Payne has maintained his innocence, and groups from the Innocence Project to TikTok have spoken out to defend him. Nathan Place writes

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • Pippa Middleton Welcomed Her Second Baby, a Girl, and Paid Tribute to Kate With Her Name

    This is such a sweet, sisterly move.

  • Michelle Obama on Meghan Markle's accusations of racism in the royal family: 'It wasn't a complete surprise'

    The former first lady talked to Today's Jenna Bush Hager about the recent Oprah interview.

  • Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting

    A man brought his bullet-riddled car to Philadelphia police as proof of a road rage shooting early Tuesday morning.

  • Winnebago Industries (WGO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Winnebago (WGO) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nasdaq (NDAQ) Ties Up With PureStream, Offers Execution Platform

    Nasdaq (NDAQ) partners with PureStream to boost its Market Technology segment.

  • Two jurors dropped in trial of Derek Chauvin over murder of George Floyd after city’s $27m settlement

    Court will rule this week on whether to delay the trial or move it to a different city

  • Obama Calls For End To Anti-Asian Violence After Shootings At Massage Spas

    Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed during three shootings in the Atlanta area.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: suspect may have planned to carry out additional attacks, police say

    Suspect arrested in shooting attacks that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, was on his way to FloridaAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates Flowers left outside the entrance to Young’s Asian Massage spa in Acworth, Georgia Wednesday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA The suspect behind shooting attacks that killed eight in Atlanta “may have frequented” the three massage parlors that he targeted and had a potential sex addiction problem, authorities said on Wednesday. Police and city leaders also indicated they believe Robert Aaron Long, 21, who did not resist arrest when he was apprehended, was on his way to Florida after Tuesday evening’s attack, where they suspect he may have planned to “carry out additional shootings”. They said it was too early to determine whether the attacks, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, was a racially-motivated hate crime. Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, said: “We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”Jay Baker, Cherokee county sheriff’s captain, said the parlors were a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”, indicating a clash with his strong Christian faith. Police said the suspect, who is understood to have acted alone, admitted to the shootings, and a 9mm firearm was found in his vehicle. His image had been captured on security cameras at the premises where he went on the shooting spree. Authorities on Wednesday afternoon released some of the names of the victims. Frank Reynolds speaks at a press conference on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images The Cherokee county sheriff’s office identified the victims who died there, in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz. That shooting was reported at about 5pm local time. Then, at 5.37pm, police responded to a robbery at Gold Spa and found the bodies of three women with gunshot wounds. They then received a report of shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa where they found another woman’s body. Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, was arrested after a manhunt about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp county after police released surveillance footage from outside one of the massage parlors that was identified by his family. He was then tracked on his mobile phone. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, said: “As tragic as this was …this could have been a significantly worse.” She praised police coordination, saying if the suspect had not been quickly apprehended “it is very likely that there would have been more victims”.Police did not provide a motive for the shootings and declined to comment on whether the attack was racially driven following widespread fears that it was. A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Rodney Bryant, Atlanta’s police chief, said investigators were not ready to say whether the shootings were a hate crime, saying: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” Regardless of motivation, Bottoms said: “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” Joe Biden said on Wednesday that violence against Asian Americans is “very, very troubling” but that he is “making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer”. The president added: “I am waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the justice department. So I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.” Kamala Harris condemned the “tragic” shooting, which she said “speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country”. Addressing Asian Americans, the vice-president said: “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.” Barack Obama said the incident is a “tragic reminder” that America has neglected the “epidemic of gun violence”. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” the former president tweeted.

  • U.S. to ramp up COVID-19 screening in schools as part of $12 billion testing effort

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it will provide $10 billion to states to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff and students to assist schools resume in-person instruction. The remaining $2.25 billion HHS investment will be used to scale up testing among high-risk and underserved populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural areas, the U.S. health agency added. The White House will draw the funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law last week.

  • Pick your Final Four with this 3D bracket generator

    Lets our augmented reality slot machine pick your Final Four for the men's college basketball tournament.

  • Is MPLX (MPLX) a Worthy Stock for Value Investors Now?

    Let's see if MPLX (MPLX) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

    The successful revival of sports radio personality Craig Carton's career just months after being released from prison has not gone unnoticed by at least one victim of his multimillion-dollar fraud. An attorney for Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, has asked Carton's sentencing judge that a restitution order be rewritten to reflect “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.” The letter, dated Friday and entered into the court record on Monday, noted that Carton returned to the airwaves in November in a prime afternoon slot on WFAN that has “achieved dramatic ratings success” and he was reportedly being considered as a daily morning host on an MLB Network show.

  • US accuses Marine once jailed in Iran of treason

    Five years after being freed from Evin Prison through the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati is being accused of treason by the Department of Justice. Hekmati's lawyer disputes the allegations and gives background on the case. (March 16)

  • Cops: GA killings may not be racially motivated

    Police say a man suspected of killing eight people - including six women of Asian descent – at massage parlors in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction, adding that the shooting spree may not have been motivated by racial hatred.“He claims it was not racially motivated. He has an issue what he claims to be a sex addiction and see these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it is a temptation for him that he wants to eliminate.”At a news conference in Atlanta on Wednesday, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, seems to have visited the spas previously."And he may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Long was apprehended while heading to Florida, perhaps to carry out further attacks.The bloodshed began Tuesday evening when four people were killed and another wounded at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of Atlanta. Police say the shooter then proceeded to Gold Spa beauty salon in Atlanta where three women were found dead. As cops arrived at that scene, they learned of yet another killing at a spa just across the street, where one woman was found dead. Police said one survivor, a man, was in stable condition at a hospital. The killing spree sparked an outcry from Asian-American rights groups who point to a spike in sometimes-fatal violence directed against their community nationwide.The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Florida Man Who Lied About Connection to Wu-Tang Clan to Scam Luxury Hotels Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

    Florida Man Aaron Barnes-Burpo has been arrested after he allegedly scammed free hotel stays and other services by lying about his association with rappers.