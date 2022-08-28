Four dead, including suspect, after Houston man sets homes on fires, shoots fleeing residents: police

A man dressed all in black set fire to a multi-family residence in Houston early Sunday morning, then opened fire on the people as they ran outside, according to police.

The Houston police and fire departments began receiving calls just after 1 a.m. Sunday and responded to the scene, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference.

When firefighters arrived, the suspect, identified as a Black man around 40 years old, began shooting, although Finner said it’s unclear if he was firing directly at the first responders, who had to take cover.

Police returned fire and killed the suspect. A shotgun was found at the scene.

Two white men in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, a Black man approximately 40 years old, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Another victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm and another was injured while running away.

Police described the residence as individually rented rooms.

“I’ve seen things that I haven’t seen before in 32 years, and it’s happened time and time again,” Finner said at the scene. “We just ask that the community come together.”

Police are still investigating a motive, but Finner said the suspect may have recently been served an eviction notice.