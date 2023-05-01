Four dead in mass shooting in Mojave, report says

Map where four people where shot

Detectives were on the scene early Monday morning of a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead, Kern County authorities said.

According to local NBC affiliate KGET-TV Channel 17, Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Perez said the victims were men in their 20s or 30s.

No arrests had been made Monday morning, and authorities did not disclose a motive, KGET reported.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to KGET, authorities received a call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries,” Perez told KGET. “Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The shooting occurred in the 15000 block of H Street in Mojave, KGET reported. Detectives were gathering evidence early Monday morning.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.