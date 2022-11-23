Four dead at Oklahoma marijuana farm were ‘executed’ Chinese citizens, local cops say

The people shot and killed at an Oklahoma marijunana farm were “executed,” officials said Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation provided a timeline of a Sunday night hostage situation that left three men and one woman dead and another person airlifted from the town of Hennessy to an Oklahoma City hospital with serious injuries.

All five of the victims were Chinese citizens, the OSBI said, adding that the “significant language barrier” was delaying the notification of next of kin.

According the the OSBI, the suspect entered a building on the 10-acre farm around 5:45 p.m. Sunday and started the massacre sometime later.

“The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began,” OSBI said in the update. “Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident.”

The suspect, who is still on the loose, has not been publicly identified. But an arrest warrant for the individual was issued Monday morning.

“Law enforcement believes releasing the identity of the suspect at this time will put additional individuals in danger,” officials said.

The OSBI said Monday that the victims knew their attacker.

“They all know each other,” Capt. Stan Florence said. “Don’t know if they’re related or if they’re coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other.”

The operation is a legal medical marijuana grow business, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said.

