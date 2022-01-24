Four dead, one injured in ‘ambush’ shooting at California birthday party

Four people were fatally shot early Sunday morning at a house party in Inglewood, Calif., including a woman celebrating her 20th birthday.

Police responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after calls about shots fired and found five victims, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Two women and one man were found dead inside the house and two Black men were rushed to the hospital. One died en route.

The fifth victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police have not publicly named the victims, but CBS Los Angeles identified one as 20-year-old Breahna Stines, who was celebrating her birthday, and her 25-year-old sister, Marneysha Hamilton.

“This is the largest number of shooting victims that have been injured in this city since the 1990s,” Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said during a press conference, describing it as an “ambush.”

“When I think about this and hear a crime like this anywhere in New York, in Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, in Culver City, these are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society.”

The victims appeared to be targeted, Butts said.

Shell casings from multiple weapons were found at the scene.

No motive has been identified and no arrests have been made.