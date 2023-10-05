Four dead in Plainsboro homicide: prosecutor

PLAINSBORO – Police are investigating a homicide after four people were found dead in their township home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 4:37 p.m. Wednesday requesting a welfare check at a Titus Lane home, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Arriving Plainsboro police found four people dead inside the house, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The identities of the victims are being withheld by authorities pending family notification.

An initial investigation determined that there is no threat to the public, the Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday night.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799- 2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with MyCentralJersey.com for updates.

