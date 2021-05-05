Four dead after plane crashes into Mississippi home, police say

Mark Price
·1 min read

Four people were killed late Tuesday when a plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The plane crashed on Annie Christie Drive at about 11:20 p.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department said in a news release. The area, about 75 miles northwest of Biloxi, is made up of single-family homes.

Authorities have not said if the dead include people who may have been inside the home.

The plane was described as “a small civilian aircraft” by station WGNO.

Multiple streets have been closed in the area, and neighbors have been warned they may find debris in their yards, police said.

“If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department,” officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to police.

Officials did not release the names of the people who died, and investigators have not said what may have caused the crash.

