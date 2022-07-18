Four dead after planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

·1 min read
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities say several people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Authorities investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Four people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water-retention pond.”

Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials.

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • No survivors after plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport, Clark County confirms

    Victor Reza captured video of the crash that happened between two planes at North Las Vegas Airport. There are reports that there are no survivors.

  • 2 small planes collide in North Las Vegas

    Four people are dead after two single-engine planes crashed into each other at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know

    With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...

  • A man took a retrofitted electric 1964 Volkswagen Bus on a 6,000 mile road trip from San Francisco to New York and back. See inside his cross-country adventure.

    Jack Smith took a 1964 Volkswagen Bus that was converted into an electric car on a 42-day road trip across the country. Here's what it was like.

  • Small plane crashes near Baker while attempting to land

    A small plane reportedly hit some powerlines and crashed around 6:30 a.m. Saturday as it was attempting to land at a private airfield.

  • Rolls-Royce to start UltraFan prototype tests this year

    Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the widebody aircraft sector, UltraFan chief engineer Andrew Geer told reporters at Rolls' headquarters in Derby, central England, ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow, which opens on Monday. That is likely to be years away, however, as UltraFan will be "put on ice" after the testing finishes, with no further investment until Boeing or Airbus launch a new aircraft programme, chief executive Warren East told the Financial Times last year.

  • Drivers are saying they wish they had bought this genius invention sooner

    Shop this $15 car must-have and never drive in a disorganization mess again.

  • Eight crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece

    ATHENS (Reuters) -A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece late on Saturday, killing all eight crew members on board, Greek and Serbian authorities said on Sunday. Witnesses said the aircraft had come down in a ball of flames near the city of Kavala before exploding on impact in corn fields around midnight local time. Earlier the pilot had reported engine trouble and had requested an emergency landing.

  • GM offers rebate on Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to be tracked

    Cadillac quietly offered some customers a big discount off the new Lyriq if they agreed to let GM study their driving data, stay mum on the vehicle.

  • Diesel lacking for Cuba drivers as fuel used for electricity

    Dany Pérez had spent four days in a line of vehicles waiting to fill his truck with diesel he needs for the 900-kilometers (560-mile) trip from Havana to his home in eastern Cuba. Taxi driver Jhojan Rodríguez had been waiting at another station even longer — it was nearing two weeks — but he was finally near the head of the line of hundreds of vehicles in the Playa district of the capital. Such lines have become increasingly common in Cuba, where officials apparently have been sending scarce diesel fuel to power generation plants rather than fuel stations for vehicles.

  • GM Has an Answer for a Tesla Big Advantage

    General Motors and Pilot are launching a new service that will challenge one of Tesla's big advantages.

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • MSP: Jackson woman in critical condition after Saturday crash

    MSP: Jackson woman in critical condition after Saturday crash

  • Tesla Makes a Big Promise to Its Customers Amid Inflation

    The manufacturer of premium and luxury electric vehicles is facing soaring prices for raw materials such as nickel and cobalt.

  • Plane carrying Serbian munitions crashes in Greece

    STORY: Video showed the wreckage of the plane scattered across what appeared to be a corn field on Sunday (July 17), with mangled parts of the plane still smoking.Ukrainian-based airline Meridian, which operated the Antonov An-12, said all the crew members were killed in the crash.State channel ERT reported that the pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.Serbia's defense minister said the plane was carrying 11.5 tonnes of products made by its defense industry and the buyer was Bangladesh defense ministry.Local authorities, concerned over the contents of the cargo, advised residents to stay indoors and close their windows, according to ERT.Witnesses said explosions could be heard from the burning plane after it crashed.

  • Six-year-old dies after Brooklyn Center police pursuit ends in crash

    A six-year-old girl has died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash that occurred following a police chase late Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

  • 5 Classic Pony Cars Headed to Your Mailbox on New USPS Stamps

    Tiny images of the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, AMC Javelin, Dodge Challenger, and Mercury Cougar are coming up for sale in August—only 60 cents each.

  • Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage

    One Air Canada passenger who landed in Dublin without his bag used the tracking device to show it was still in Toronto, but says staff didn't listen.

  • Two rescued from Lake Erie after boat capsizes early Sunday

    Two people, including the one who called 911, were successfully rescued from Lake Erie after a boat overturned early Sunday.

  • Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes

    U.S. airplane maker Boeing Co trimmed its projected industrywide demand for airplanes over the next 20 years, but said it expects deliveries to be stable excluding the Russian market. Boeing projects airlines worldwide will need 41,170 new airplanes over 20 years with half of the deliveries for replacement aircraft, and with single-aisle aircraft accounting for about 75% of planes. Boeing's new market outlook, released on Sunday ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, is down from its previous rolling 20-year-forecast of 43,610 deliveries.