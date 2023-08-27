Four dead in racially fuelled Jacksonville shootings

STORY: A white man shot dead three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, before fatally shooting himself, in what authorities said was a crime fueled by racial hatred.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told a news conference, authorities received information after the shooting that the suspect had authored several manifestos.

“One to his parents. One to the media. And one to federal agents. Portions of these manifestos detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate. Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people.”

Waters said law enforcement believed the shooter acted alone and stressed that there was no evidence he was part of any large group.

He described the weapons used as a Glock and a semi-automatic "AR-15 style" rifle, with swastikas scrawled on it.

According to Waters, the three victims were two men and a woman, with no others injured.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan urged for action, saying this kind of tragedy must not continue to happen.

“It's too often the same folks in this type of hate, you know, this type of... you see the swastikas on the gun. We must do everything that we can, we must do everything that we can to dissuade this type of hate.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the shooting, saying:

"He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable.”

A Jacksonville FBI special agent said federal officials have opened a civil rights investigation and would pursue the incident as a hate crime.