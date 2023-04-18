Four dead and several injured after related shootings on Maine interstate and at nearby home

A Maine State Police evidence response truck responding to the scene of a shooting Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, which may be connected to four deaths in the nearby town of Bowdoin (screengrab/Twitter/@OwenWGME)

Maine State Police believe gunfire on Interstate 295 is linked to four bodies that were discovered in another town.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports that several vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, had been hit by gunfire, according to a report from WMTW.

A large police presence, including officers armed with rifles, was spotted at the scene of the incident.

One person was seriously injured in the shooting, according to police.

Three people were injured in the highway shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier in the day police were called to a home in Bowdoin, where they found four people dead inside. They believe the highway shooting and the four dead are connected.

Witnesses said they saw one individual placed in handcuffs at the scene of the highway shooting. Police have detained one person in relation to the shooting. It is unclear if they are considering that individual a suspect.

At least one vehicle at the scene of the highway shooting had several bullet holes through its windshield.

Reporters on scene noted that approximately a dozen officers were equipped in tactical gear and were searching a nearby forest.

Police in Yarmouth have advised residents to shelter in place.

Maine's Department of Transportation advised motorists just after 11am that the southbound side of I-295 was closed as a result of the incident.