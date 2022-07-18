Four dead after a shooter uses a long gun to open fire at an Indianapolis-area mall

Four people were dead, including the suspected shooter, after a man with a long gun entered a mall south of Indianapolis, Indiana, and opened fire with a long gun, police said.

Two others were injured and hospitalized in the early evening attack at Greenwood Park Mall, Jim Ison, the police chief of Greenwood, Indiana, said at a Sunday night news conference. Their conditions were not known.

The shooter appeared to have been fatally shot by a "good Samaritan" who witnessed the attack and opened fire with a handgun with the intention of ending it, Ison said.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court, and began shooting," the chief said of the suspected gunman.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 6 p.m., Ison said. The chief gave no indication the shooter knew any of the victims or that the attack was personal.

"This type of situation is horrible," he said. "It’s rocked us to our core."

The motive and circumstances were still being investigated, he said.

Officers, including members of the Indianapolis department's SWAT team, were going through the mall Sunday night to ensure no one injured was hiding or otherwise in need of help, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

A backpack that police believe was left by the gunman in a bathroom turned out not to be a threat, he said.

A spokesperson for the mall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.