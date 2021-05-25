Four dead in shooting at Ohio apartment

Four people were killed in a shooting at an apartment in West Jefferson, Ohio, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. ET at a complex on Jackson Street, according to NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus. West Jefferson is about 18 miles west of the city.

Three of the victims were found inside the apartment, and one was found outside, West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd told reporters on Monday. Their names have not been released.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in West Jefferson, Ohio, on May 24, 2021. (NewsNation)

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what prompted the incident, one of at least three fatal shootings in the state in as many days.

A 16-year-old was killed and five other teens were injured Saturday in a shooting that broke out at the Bicentennial Park Amphitheater in Columbus, Ohio. Police have not identified a suspect.

A shooting at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, left three dead and three others injured, one of them critically, early Sunday morning. Authorities are still searching for suspects in that case.

While the past few days have been deadly in Ohio, homicides in West Jefferson are rare.

The last one occurred in 2012, when two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Tane Osborne, of Marion, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

No one has been arrested in Monday's shooting.

“Things like this don’t happen in West Jefferson, or don’t happen in small towns,” Floyd said.