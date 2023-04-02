Four dead, three injured after weekend shootings at bar, parking lot in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police investigate the scene at Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City on Sunday after a shooting Saturday evening killed at least three people.

At least three people are dead and another three were injured after a shooting inside a southwest Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, police said.

Six people were shot inside the Whiskey Barrel Saloon about 9 p.m. Saturday night, police Lieutenant Jeff Cooper said. Three were pronounced dead inside the bar while three were transported to the hospital — one in critical condition and two with non-life threatening injuries.

We are working a significant incident with large law enforcement presence in the 4100-block of Newcastle Road. The scene is just west of S. Portland Avenue. Please avoid the area as investigators will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/WhMcEWb9Xs — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 2, 2023

Cooper said there is no suspect information or victim updates at this time. The department typically doesn't receive updates on victims unless they die of their injuries, he said. The bar is at the corner of Newcastle and S Shawnee roads.

Even with so many shot, Cooper said the department will treat it "just like any other homicide" in its investigation.

OKC police investigating other shooting death on NE 36

Another shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Ice Events Center & Grill at 1148 NE 36, Cooper said.

One adult male was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital. There is no suspect information at this time, Cooper said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC bar shooting kills at least 3 people, parking lot shooting kills 1