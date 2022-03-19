Four dead after US military plane crashes in Norway

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft was taking part in a Nato exercise known as Cold Response (file image)

A US military plane has crashed in northern Norway, killing all four passengers on board.

The aircraft, which belonged to the US Marine Corps, was taking part in a Nato exercise when it came down on Friday.

It crashed in a remote region of Norway, south of the town of Bodo, and helicopters were unable to land at the site due to bad weather.

But search teams used snowmobiles to reach the scene of the crash in the early hours of Saturday.

"It is regrettably confirmed that all four on board the plane have perished," local police said in a statement, adding that the victims were all US nationals.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was paused due to bad weather, but police said it would resume once the weather improves.

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft was taking part in a Nato exercise known as Cold Response, which is designed to prepare members of the defensive alliance to protect Norway.

It involves some 30,000 troops from 27 member countries.