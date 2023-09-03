Four deadly shootings in less than 12 hours leaves Atlantans wanting more security

It was a violent Saturday in Atlanta. In a span of 11 hours, there were four deadly shootings across the city.

Channel Two’s Courtney Francisco stopped in each neighborhood to check on those impacted most.

“It just sounded boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Ann Wilson.

She described bullets flying just before 10 a.m. in the morning at the Magnolia Park Apartments. One man was shot and killed, according to Atlanta Police Department.

No one has been arrested.

“You scared to come out the door,” said Wilson. “You do not know what is coming, and then we got kids. Kids cannot come out to play because you got to stop and run.”

Two hours later, around noon, a family was in crisis on Margaret Place Northwest. Police say an argument over eviction led to gunfire left one woman dead.

Neighbors who asked to remain anonymous said she was loved by many. They tried to do CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Officers have not arrested the person of interest in that case.

Saturday’s deadly violence started at 1 a.m. in the morning. Police found a man shot and killed on Thomasville Boulevard Southeast.

Officers arrested Leverett Hancock, however, they have not released the name of the man killed.

Two hours later, officers were at an apartment complex on Fairburn Road Northwest where they found another man shot to death.

Back at Magnolia Park, the deadly day has troubled Wilson.

“Yes. Yes. We need more security, more, just, people coming together,” said Wilson.

She is known for trying to bring her community together by feeding families who could use the boost.

She said gunfire is disrupting that too often.

“We trying to build our community back,” said Wilson. “We trying to take it back, but we cannot do it alone. It takes a village.”

Despite the four deadly shootings Saturday, APD statistics show homicides are down in the city. They have fallen 43 percent in the past month.

