Four decades later, 'Ozarks True Crime' podcast explores unique case of Sandra Hemme

In November 1980, Sandra Hemme, better known as "Sandy," was 20 years old. She was a resident of the St. Joseph's State Hospital, receiving treatment for auditory hallucinations, derealization and drug misuse, when police questioned her about the murder of 31-year-old Patricia Jeschke.

Today, Hemme is 63 and has spent more than 40 years in the Chillicothe Correctional Center for Jeschke's murder. Last week, attorneys with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit dedicated to exonerating individuals who have been wrongfully convicted, argued about the validity of Hemme's initial conviction during a three-day evidentiary hearing. If exonerated, Hemme's prison term would be the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in the United States.

Digging through Missouri cold cases last year, journalist Anne Rodrique-Jones came across Hemme's case and was surprised by the lack of media coverage, despite how historical it may soon become. In conjunction with the evidentiary hearing, Rodrique-Jones decided to focus on Hemme's case for the third season of her podcast, "Ozarks True Crime."

Season three of the "Ozarks True Crime" podcast is called "The Sandra Hemme Story."

In this third season, titled "The Sandra Hemme Story," Rodrique-Jones re-tells the facts of Hemme's case, covers the evidentiary hearing from a Chillicothe Airbnb and discusses mental health in the criminal justice system. The first episode was released to streaming services on Thursday. Eight more episodes will be released weekly.

A different type of reporting

Rodrique-Jones launched "Ozarks True Crime" in May 2021 with the story of Springfield's Three Missing Women, a 30-plus-year-old cold case involving three women — Stacy McCall, Suzanne "Suzie" Streeter and Sherrill Levitt — who disappeared from Springfield in 1992. Over the course of 11 episodes, Rodrique-Jones interviewed friends and family of the women, police officers and detectives who worked the case, and veteran journalists who reported on the disappearances.

In November 2022, Rodrique-Jones launched the podcast's second season, "The Feeney Family Murders," exploring the triple homicide of Cheryl, Tyler and Jennifer Feeney in February 1995 over nine episodes.

What makes these first two seasons different from "The Sandra Hemme Story" is the Three Missing Women and Feeney Family cases are stagnant, while Hemme's has been reactivated with her evidentiary hearing. This meant reporting looked a bit different.

Rodrique-Jones said for the first two seasons of "Ozarks True Crime," she took a more traditional journalistic approach, reporting on the facts as they occurred in the past. But for "The Sandra Hemme Story," Rodrique-Jones said she feels more invested in the story, which she believes is conveyed through the season.

During Hemme's three-day evidentiary hearing, which took place Jan. 16-18, Rodrique-Jones stayed and worked at an Airbnb in Chillicothe with three of her producers from editaudio, the company that produces and distributes "Ozarks True Crime."

The four spent the days at the Livingston County Courthouse, where the hearing took place and the evenings at their Airbnb, writing, recording and editing episodes.

The Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe, Missouri is where Sandra Hemme's evidentiary hearing took place Jan. 16-18, 2024.

Under law, hearings and trials set in a courtroom cannot be recorded — either with video or audio. This meant Rodrique-Jones and the producers had to take handwritten notes throughout the entire hearing. Fortunately, the extra hands worked in the team's favor.

"We had one person who was drawing sketches, one person who had timestamps, one person who was able to take notes of the surroundings ... and I would just write notes on how we would write the podcast," Rodrique-Jones said.

Anne Roderique-Jones, left, works on her podcast, "Ozarks True Crime" from an Airbnb in Chillicothe, Missouri. The podcast's latest season is about Sandra Hemme, a woman who was convicted of murder in 1980.

Rodrique-Jones said she expected the courtroom to be "packed" for the hearing, but it was mostly empty. In addition to the editaudio team, a few others were present, including a reporter from The Kansas City Star who was there for one day.

In addition to covering the hearing in-person, Rodrique-Jones interviewed retired reporters who covered the case in the '80s, an individual from the Innocence Project about wrongful convictions, several psychiatry experts and even a man whose father had a similar case to Hemme's.

Following Livingston County Presiding Judge Ryan Horsman's decision, which Rodrique-Jones expects will be released in March, Rodrique-Jones will complete a final, follow-up episode to the season. If Hemme is exonerated, Rodrique-Jones said she would have interest in interviewing her, with the permission of Hemme's family.

Although Rodrique-Jones has not been able to interview Hemme's family, due to their involvement in the hearing, she did meet them at the Livingston County Courthouse. These family members included Hemme's daughter and granddaughter; Hemme was convicted when her daughter was only 2 years old.

Anne Roderique-Jones, back left, poses for a selfie with members of the editaudio team while working on the latest season of her podcast, "Ozarks True Crime." The third season of the podcast is about Sandra Hemme, a woman who was convicted of murder in 1980.

Another factor that sets "The Story of Sandra Hemme" apart from the Three Missing Women and Feeney Family is that it is not set in the Ozarks. The majority of the case took place in St. Joseph.

"I think we've kind of always thought we want to stay in the Ozarks and there is certainly enough material to stay within the Ozarks, but because this had a bit of a news peg, because of the hearing and because it was focused on a woman, we decided we would move outside of the Ozarks." Rodrique-Jones explained.

More about Sandy Hemme's case

From the time she was about 13-years-old, Hemme spent roughly eight years bouncing between different psychiatric facilities, including institutions in Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City, Columbia and finally, St. Joseph, according to court documents. On the evening of Patricia Jeschke's murder, Hemme had been given a hospital pass, which gave her permission to leave the St. Joseph's State Hospital grounds, Rodrique-Jones explained.

Jeschke, who was 31 years old at the time of her death, was a library bookkeeper in St. Joseph. Hemme and Jeschke "most likely" never knew each other, Rodrique-Jones said.

Why police came to Hemme with questioning at the St. Joseph's State Hospital about Jeschke's murder remains unknown.

"I can't say exactly why they did this, but I know she had some trouble with the law in the past," Rodrique-Jones said. "Something that kept coming up in the evidentiary hearing is that the police would have these kind of 'characters' around town. And by 'characters,' they meant people who had been in trouble with the law. Sandy had some, what they would call, violent tendencies verbally."

Anne Roderique-Jones, center, walks outside the Airbnb she stayed and worked at during the three-day evidentiary hearing for Sandra Hemme in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Hemme was questioned eight times by the police about the murder, each time changing her story. During the first interrogation at the St. Joseph's State Hospital, Hemme told police that she was not involved in Jeschke's murder. Later on, Hemme said she knew Jeschke because she sold her drugs — even though there was no evidence that Jeschke used or sold drugs.

"Sandy's story changed a lot over time and it changed significantly after police had shown her images of the crime scene," Rodrique-Jones said. "She later then changed her story to that she was able to explain what the crime scene looked like and that she was the one who murdered Patricia."

In addition to hours-long interviews, Hemme was heavily medicated during her police interrogations, often "unable to even hold her head up," the Innocence Project website states.

Hemme's trial lasted only one day in court, as her lawyer presented no witnesses and the jury was never informed about the lack of crime scene evidence — no physical, forensic or eyewitness evidence linked Hemme to the Jeschke or the crime scene, according to the Innocence Project. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for 50 years.

Similar case with different outcome

Just a year earlier, a similar case was brought to court in St. Joseph.

In 1979, 24-year-old Melvin Lee Reynolds was convicted of murdering four-year-old Eric Christgen, who was abducted from a shopping mall and taken to a wooded area where he was sexually molested, suffocated and killed, according to the Michigan State University College of Law.

Despite not matching eyewitness descriptions of a man who was seen with a child that matched Christgen's description, Reynolds was questioned nine times by police, the Michigan State University College of Law website states. Prior to Christgen's murder, rumors had circulated that Reynolds was gay and had sexually assaulted his younger nephew, despite denial from Reynolds and his family.

During interrogations, Reynolds was administered a polygraph test, hypnotized and injected with truth serum — all during different rounds of questioning. He was also subjected to 12-13 hours of questioning and by the end of it all, was promised that if he confessed he could leave and see his fiancée. Reynolds confessed to the murder of Christgen, according to the Michigan State University College of Law.

Despite facts that did not line up with the crime, Reynolds was convicted and sentenced to life in prison after a four-day trial.

Five years after his sentencing, an 11-year-old girl was abducted and killed in a similar way as Christgen. Police arrested 54-year-old Charles Hatcher for the crime, who confessed to killing both the girl and Christgen. He was able to describe the crime scene correctly and he matched the eyewitness description that had been shared with investigators years prior.

In 1983, Reynolds was released from prison and his charges were dismissed. Hatcher would later be the suspect in 14 other murders around the country, all of which occurred when Reynolds was in prison.

