Four new deputies and one correctional officer sworn-in

Apr. 8—PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Sheriff's Department has gained four new deputies and one correctional officer according to a release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Sheriff Thoroughman announced Friday, April 8, the swearing-in of the four deputies and one correctional officer during a ceremony Friday.

"I had the pleasure of swearing in four deputies and a correctional officer this morning, April 8, 2022," Thoroughman said. "Our newest deputies are Alicia Underwood, Alicia Yelley, Megan Carver and Gary "Matt" Murnahan. Our newest correctional officer is Rebecca Davila."

Thoroughman shared deputies Underwood, Yelley, and Carver have been employed with the Sheriff's Office as correctional officers and deputy Underwood has been with the Sheriff's Office since September 2018, Deputy Yelley since March of 2021, and Deputy Carver since November 2021.

"They decided to advance their careers as deputies and attended the Portsmouth Police Academy," Thoroughman said. "This police academy was made possible by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office and the Portsmouth Police Department working together to reduce the staff shortages of both agencies."

Thoroughman hopes the community will welcome them and pray for them as they serve in their new roles