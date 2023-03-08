Four dogs maul worker to death as 911 caller reports screams, California officials say

A 911 caller reported screams as four dogs mauled a man working on a Jurupa Valley property to death, California authorities reported.

Deputies found the man dead at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, after arriving at the property, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a news release.

The man was working on the property, a home converted into a business, while the owner was away, the release said. He had done previous work on the property without incident.

When the owner returned home, he surrendered the dogs to authorities to be euthanized, the release said. They are described as three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso.

No further information on the man killed was available.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the release.

Jurupa Valley is a city of 105,000 people about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

Owner of dog that attacked Columbus woman said she should ‘pay attention’ to surroundings

New details on “gruesome” dog attack that left woman with amputated leg in Columbus