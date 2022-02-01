Four El Paso girls arrested in burglaries at Pebble Hills, Glen Cove elementary schools

El Paso police arrested four girls accused of causing $100,000 in damage after breaking into two East Side schools, officials said Tuesday.

The girls — ages 15, 13 and two 12-year-olds — broke into Glen Cove and Pebble Hills elementary schools over the weekend, police said.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show people running out of a school as a fire alarm rang in the background during a break-in at night.

After a police investigation, the girls were detained on charges of burglary of a building but could face added charges for a fire started inside Pebble Hills Elementary School on Sunday night, officials said.

The arson case is being handled by investigators with the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office.

The schools are located about a mile apart with Glen Cove at 10955 Sam Snead Drive and Pebble Hills at 11145 Edgemere Blvd.

The girls, who are all from the East Side, were detained by police and turned over to juvenile justice authorities. The girls' names were not released because they are juveniles.

Anyone with information on unsolved burglaries, vandalism and other crimes may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

