How do you get four elephants from Ireland to the Cincinnati Zoo?

Four new elephants − SheRa, Kabir, Anak and Sanjay − have arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden from the Dublin Zoo.

It's almost like the start of a joke: How do four elephants get from Ireland to Cincinnati?

The answer: Very carefully − by air to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and then via a police escort to the Cincinnati Zoo, according to zoo director Thane Maynard.

Those four elephants will be part of Elephant Trek, which at seven acres, is the largest habitat the 150-year-old zoo has ever built.

The four elephants arrived Nov. 5, with zookeepers and a veterinarian along for the journey. They came via a Boeing 747 cargo plane, riding in custom crates. Giant forklifts were needed to get the crates onto flatbed trucks and cranes were needed to get the elephants into the Elephant Trek, Maynard said.

Cincinnati will have one of the largest elephant exhibits in the country at a time when many zoos are being forced to relinquish elephants because of new laws or not having enough space.

"The reason we're bringing all these elephants in and growing this herd is we want to be committed to the future so that 50 years from now we will have elephants. To do that, we need to have a large multigenerational herd in a facility where they can all live," he said. "The days of individual elephants, or one or two, that's basically passing... So it's kind of a you either go big or go home."

Maynard joined The Enquirer's "That's So Cincinnati" podcast to give listeners an update on the zoo. His timing couldn't be better, with the zoo's annual Festival of Lights underway until Jan. 8.

Some other tidbits:

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's world-famous hippo, is about to turn seven. She's mating with stepdad Tucker (which is totally normal for hippos), but there's no pregnancy watch just yet. Fiona is on birth control, Maynard revealed.

Ndume, a western lowland gorilla, who was at the center of a contentious, eight-month legal battle between the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and a California nonprofit, is doing well in Cincinnati. Ndume, who returned to Cincinnati in 2019, is part of one of the zoo's three gorilla groups and lives with two older female gorillas, Maynard said.

