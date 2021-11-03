Four enter guilty pleas in burglary that killed K-9 officer

Nov. 3—EBENSBURG — Four people involved in the burglary that led to the death of a Johnstown Police Department K-9 officer almost one year ago entered guilty pleas in Cambria County court.

Corey McCarty, 25, Derrick McCarty, 28, and Robert McCarty, 58, all of McVeytown, Mifflin County, entered guilty pleas of burglary, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possessing instruments of a crime before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Wednesday.

MaKayla McCarty 23, entered a guilty plea to burglary, resisting arrest and possessing instruments of a crime before Krumenacker on Monday.

All four will be sentenced Dec. 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnstown police found "stations" and tools burglars were using to sort, cut and disassemble metal for scrap inside a warehouse on Nov. 22, 2020, during their search for five Mifflin County residents.

The complaint said that the group illegally entered the Maple Avenue warehouse and planned to steal copper and other metals from the space. A Ford pickup truck with a trailer at the rear was backed into the warehouse to haul away scrap.

All five individuals were caught inside the building early, but a police K-9, Titan, died during the search after falling down an elevator shaft in the building.

At the time of the incident, police said the building had no electricity and police officers were using flashlights to navigate their way through the space.

K-9 Officer Titan was the partner of Officer Brian Stevens and served with the Johnstown Police Department since 2014.

Sean Robertson, 26, of New Hamilton, Mifflin County, was also charged in the incident and his case is pending in Cambria County court.