Four EPISD mariachi bands earn high ratings at 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four high school mariachi bands with the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) earned high ratings at the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival Saturday, Feb. 24 in Seguin, Texas.

Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste, from Franklin High School, made EPISD history by earning the highest rating of “Superior” at the festival. This rating is equivalent to getting a “gold medal,” EPISD said.

Austin HS Mariachi Pantera, Chapin HS Mariachi El Capitan and Coronado HS Mariachi Oro earned an “Excellent” rating at the festival. This rating is equivalent to a “silver medal,” explained EPISD.

The UIL State Mariachi Festival, which was held from Feb. 22-24 at Seguin brings together the top mariachi groups from across the state, providing a platform for them to showcase their artistry and compete for top honors.

