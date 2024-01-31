Four exhibits debut Friday at Gadsden Museum of Art

Four new exhibits will debut Friday at the Gadsden Museum of Art, according to a news release from the museum.

“Mixtape Future,” with paintings, murals and assemblages from Gadsden artist Kris Catoe, will be on display in the Leo Reynolds Gallery on the first floor.

“Beyond Indigo,” a denim installation by Chattanooga-based Baggs McKelvey, will be set up in the Piano and Courtyard Galleries on the first floor.

This is one of the works in Gadsden artist Kris Catoe's exhibit "Mixtape Future" that debuts Friday at the Gadsden Museum of Art.

The Barbara Reed Gallery on the second floor will feature STofART, a juried exhibition of works by current students and recent graduates of UAB's Department of Art and Art History.

Photographs from the Shelby County Photography Club will line the Hallway Gallery.

A reception for the openings is planned for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, according to the release. Light refreshments will be available.

These are some of the photos from the Shelby County Photography Club's exhibit that debuts Friday at the Gadsden Museum of Art.

Catoe has been displaying his artistic talents for close to 40 years and is a noted local muralist. “Mixtape Future” seeks to detail the different seasons in his life, according to the release.

McKelvey, who holds degrees from the University of Georgia and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, uses discarded, mass-produced and crowd-sourced materials to create installations, sculptures and mixed media artworks, according to the release.

“Beyond Indigo” follows the architecture of the space where it's exhibited, using maps and aerial photos of the local cityscape to establish contour lines. The denim is then pulled tight between the walls of the space, tracing the contours of each line.

"Beyond Indigo," a denim installation by Chattanooga-based artist Baggs McKelvey, debuts Friday at the Gadsden Museum of Art.

The UAB exhibition is designed as a recruitment tool and as training beyond the classroom and studio, according to the release.

Fifteen Shelby County photographers have offered work, in both black and white and color and covering a diversity of subjects, for the hallway exhibit.

The museum is at 515 Broad St. in downtown Gadsden.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Four exhibits debut Friday at Gadsden Museum of Art