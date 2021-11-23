Four Expert-Approved Dishwashing Tips to Help You Streamline Thanksgiving Dinner Cleanup

Associated Press

The resilient Arizona Cardinals have done it again. For the second time in three games, the Cardinals earned a road win despite playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as Colt McCoy led the way to a 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.