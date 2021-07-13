Four face charges in Greenvale killing and burglary

Jul. 13—Dakota County prosecutors have charged four suspects — two of them face murder counts — in the death and burglary of a Greenvale Township man earlier this month.

The bound body of 55-year-old Chris Jon Lafontaine was found in a bathroom of his home on July 2. Those charged in the case were:

— Ryann Smith of White Bear Lake, 22, was charged with one count of second degree murder.

— Nicholas Taylor of St. Paul, 29, was charged with one count each of second degree murder and first degree burglary.

— Stephanie Peabody of Welch, 25, was charged with aiding an offender and first degree burglary.

— Timothy Tuit of South St. Paul, 36, was charged with aiding an offender and first degree burglary.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to Mr. Lafontaine's family and friends for their great loss," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a prepared statement Tuesday.

At about 4:45 p.m. July 2, Dakota County sheriff deputies were sent to a reported burglary Lafontaine's home. Deputies were told that two men ran from the home when a neighbor checking on Lafontaine knocked on the door, according to the criminal complaint.

Another neighbor spotted the two get into a white Durango, later confirmed to belong to Lafontaine.

Deputies found Lafontaine dead in his bathroom upon arrival with cables wrapped around his hands, feet and mouth. A rag and glove covered his mouth and an autopsy determined the death to be asphyxial, or when the body isn't getting oxygen, the complaint stated.

When Northfield police spotted and pulled the Durango over, three occupants fled into a nearby wooded area. The driver, Peabody, and a passenger, Tuit, were caught, according to the complaint. Taylor was able to run away, but was later arrested in Montana with Smith.

Peabody told police she was Tuit's girlfriend and that he and Taylor were brothers. In their statements, Smith and Taylor admitted tying up Lafontaine and hitting him in the head with a Maglight flashlight, the complaint said.

Story continues

Security video footage from Lafontaine's home shows him, Taylor and Smith together early in the morning on July 1. A phone recovered from the Durango, believed to be Tuit's, shows conversations regarding a plan to burglarize Lafontaine's home and what occurred at the residence.

Tuit made his first court appearance on these charges Monday; bail was set at $400,000 without conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Hastings.

Peabody, Smith and Taylor were charged by warrant complaint this past week and have not appeared in court yet.