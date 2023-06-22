Four face dozens of felonies related to recent drugs, gun bust

Jun. 22—ST. PETER — Four people face a combined 78 felonies in Nicollet County related to the recent seizure of more than 2,700 pills suspected of containing fentanyl last week.

The charges filed Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court include:

—26 felonies related to drug sales or possession, weapon or ammunition possession, or fleeing police against Marcus Anthony Bryant, 33, of St. Paul

—24 felonies related to drug sales or possession, weapon or ammunition possession, or fleeing police against Duane Lee Johnson Meadows, 30, of St. Paul

—14 felonies related to drug sales or possession against Destiny Tamara Burch, 22, of St. Paul

—14 felonies related to drug sales or possession against Nautica Inez-Renee Bennett-Miller, 22, of St. Paul.

All four have their first appearances in court set for June 29.

A criminal complaint states an agent with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reported observing a suspected drug sale between people in a Dodge Charger and Honda Pilot on June 15 in North Mankato. The agent alerted a North Mankato Police Department officer, who pulled over the Charger, which reportedly had expired registration and too dark window tint.

Bryant was in the driver's seat, according to the complaint, with Burch in the passenger seat and Meadows and Bennett-Miller in the backseat.

The officer reported Bryant delayed in responding to questions, had bloodshot eyes and there was a marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle. After asking Bryant to get out of the vehicle, the officer stated he sped off in the vehicle.

A pursuit resulted in Bryant crashing the vehicle, according to the complaint. Bryant and Meadows reportedly ran off, while Burch and Bennett-Miller were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police later found Meadows hiding behind an air conditioner unit at a home. A North Mankato officer located Bryant the next morning on June 16, the complaint states, and found $619.55 in cash, a package of marijuana and a dollar bill containing white powder that field tested positive for cocaine in his pocket.

The agent reported seeing a handgun and a bag with pills in it in plain sight in the vehicle. In all, law enforcement reportedly found numerous guns and ammunition in the vehicle and 1,922 blue counterfeit oxycodone tablets believed to contain fentanyl.

Another 840 pills were found in the Pilot, which police located hours after the pursuit with the Charger. The complaint doesn't state who was in the Pilot.

One handgun in the Charger had an "auto-sear" affixed to it. Also known as a "switch," the parts combination converts a weapon to shoot automatically with one pull of the trigger.

It turns a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon, classifying the weapon as a machine gun, the complaint states.

Bryant's previous felony convictions include second-degree assault in 2009, fourth-degree assault in 2007, both in Minnesota, plus manufacturing/delivering cocaine and fleeing police in Wisconsin in 2017.

Meadow's previous felony convictions include two cases of second-degree burglary in Minnesota in 2017.

