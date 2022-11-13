Four face drug charges in 'long-term' investigation of Pine Brook businesses

Nov. 12—Three Scranton men and one city woman face drug charges stemming from a "long-term" investigation of a pair of Pine Brook businesses that culminated Friday in a police raid, court documents show.

Almon Hopkins, 41, James Gardner, 34, Freddie Lee Mealing, 34, and Hassanah Coleman, 43, were each detained at Pop's Tires on Capouse Avenue and Ash Street, according to criminal complaints filed by members of the city police and state police. They each face various charges. Coleman was released at the scene and told she would be charged through a summons.

Authorities descended on the tire business and adjoining Prime Kutz Barber Shop to execute a sealed search warrant obtained during a monthslong investigation of drug and violent crimes emanating from the corner, the paperwork shows. Police said nonfatal shootings, drug sales, illegal firearm possession and drug possession have occurred there.

An informant made 10 controlled purchases of drugs from several people who work at and own the two businesses. During at least three of those drug deals, officers saw narcotics removed from a black backpack known as a "stash bag." Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani-Moyle signed a sealed warrant to search the businesses.

Inside the tire shop, authorities found 129 grams of marijuana in desk drawers in the office, as well as several plastic bags and two digital scales. Police also found another 17 grams of marijuana, seven tablets of Xanax, one gram of cocaine, 2 1/2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 24 pills of MDMA — commonly called ecstasy — in a Philadelphia Eagles backpack which Gardner said belonged to him.

Coleman told officers a spring-assisted knife recovered from the barber shop belonged to her, as well as a marijuana cigarette. She did not have a medical marijuana card, police said.

The "stash bag" was not there. It had just been moved.

While the raid was being prepared, officers kept surveillance on the businesses. At 9:30 a.m., a few hours before the search began, Hopkins arrived at the tire shop with a black backpack and left it at the business. About 20 minutes later, Hopkins returned and removed the bag from the store, according to court paperwork.

He climbed into a white Lincoln SUV and started to drive away. Believing he just took a backpack full of drugs, the police followed.

Hopkins drove to the 600 block of North Washington Avenue and brought the bag inside. Patrolman Kyle Gilmartin quickly typed out a new search warrant for the residence. As it was being signed, Hopkins left the home without the backpack and drove back to the tire shop.

While police searched the tire shop, Gilmartin and other officers searched the North Washington Avenue home. There, they found the backpack they sought, which contained a handgun reported stolen in South Carolina. They also found 224 MDMA pills, nearly a half-pound of marijuana, 51 grams of marijuana and synthetic marijuana, 55 1/2 tablets of Xanax, a digital scale and 20 unused plastic bags bearing the same "It's Beer Time" stamp as the bags filled with drugs.

Hopkins told police the bag belonged to him.

Hopkins, of 301 S. Irving Ave., is charged with illegally possessing a firearm, receiving stolen property, possessing a firearm without a license and drug counts.

Gardner, of 205 Emmett St., and Mealing, of 502 Harrison Ave., face drug charges. Gardner is also charged with providing the police with a phony name.

Coleman faces counts of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was unclear if the four have attorneys. Their preliminary hearing dates were not available Saturday.

Mealing and Gardner are held at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight bail. Hopkins posted bond on $75,000 bail but remains held at the jail on a separate detainer.

