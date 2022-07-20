Four face federal charges of fentanyl distribution in northeastern South Dakota

Four northeastern South Dakota residents face federal conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jevon McLeod, also known as “Buddy Traffick”, 32, and Tiarah Grace Bissonette, 24, both of Sisseton, and Daren Lee Basche, 57, and Trey Byron Petrich, 22, both of Watertown, were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month, per the release.

They all appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno on July 14 and pleaded not guilty.

The four are accused of knowingly and intentionally conspiring with one another to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. It's not known when the distribution in northeastern South Dakota began, but it continued until July 11, according to court paperwork.

Following their initial appearances, McLeod, Basche and Bissonette were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Petrich was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

"Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent," according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and is highly addictive.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 40 years in custody, a $5 million fine and supervised release for life. Restitution can also be ordered.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Two from Watertown, two from Sisseton face federal fentanyl charges