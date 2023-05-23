Four face murder and neglect charges after elderly Knox County woman found dead in 2020

Four people are facing charges of murder, multiple counts of neglect and tampering with evidence in the 2020 death of Brenda Shinpaugh Crutchfield, who was found dead in bed in a home on Lakin Road.

A Knox County grad jury indicted Crystal Shinpaugh Dalton, Ira Earl Shinpaugh Jr., Randy Lee Shinpaugh and Teresa Leilani Shinpaugh with first-degree murder. The four also face charges of aggravated neglect of an elderly person and tampering with evidence in the case.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said all four were arrested May 19. A sheriff's office spokeswoman said the department would not provide any other details.

A sheriff's office report said officers visited the home late on May 13, 2020, and saw the woman who had died. A separate report noted "the cause of death as complications of starvation due to elder neglect and the manner of death as homicide."

A judge placed Dalton's bond at $300,000 and the bonds for the three Shinpaughs at $275,000 each, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Four face murder charges after elderly Knox County woman found dead