Four families homeless after unlicensed driver slams into building, Georgia cops say

More than a dozen people are without a home after a car crashed into a building Monday morning, according to Georgia authorities.

Savannah fire officials said a driver left the roadway before crashing into the side of a residence on Stiles Avenue. The home was so damaged that it has since been condemned by the city.

The driver, who wasn’t publicly named, only had a learner’s permit at the time and was cited for failure to maintain a lane, a Savannah police spokesperson told McClatchy News. The city’s fire department also arrived on scene and fixed a water leak caused by the crash.

The residential building had four apartments and was home to nine adults and six children — all of whom are now searching for a new place to live.

“It’s condemned. I don’t have anywhere to stay,” homeowner Meezy Da Industry told WJCL. “There comes a time where you don’t think you have anybody until you fall to rock bottom and realize that everybody is there for you. Everybody is showing love. I appreciate it.”

The man said he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt, adding to the news station: “All of the materialistic stuff (can be replaced) but you can’t replace a life.”

The Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced, WJCL reported.

Woman accused of shooting mother, kidnapping infant twins is arrested, Georgia cops say

Driver slams into post office, killing customer after pedal mix-up, Georgia cops say

Accused Georgia game-night gunman arrested after multi-state manhunt, police say

Veteran deputy drowns saving swimmers off Gulf Coast in Alabama. ‘Most heroic thing’