Four female bloggers under house arrest after filming air defense work during Russia’s latest strike at Kyiv

Inna Chernetska

Inna Chernetska (Voronova), Daria Semenchenko, Olha Didovets, and Liudmyla Nuzhna are the defendants in the case, the press service of Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office told Ukrainska Pravda.

Read also: CCTV cameras in Ukrainian cities help Russians during missile attacks, air force says

The hearings were held behind closed doors. The prosecutor said the case file contained information about the deployment site of the air defense system. Lawyers insisted on personal commitment from the girls to return to court, while prosecutors asked for 24-hour house arrest for the bloggers.

Semenchenko claimed in court that she had not shared any footage of the air defense work on her social networks but had passed it on to the administrator of a well-known Ukrainian Telegram messenger “convinced that he would blur the video before posting it.”

Read also: Kyiv residents who illegally published footage of air defense facing charges, says SBU

Chernetska’s lawyer also convinced the judges that his client had had no malicious intent.

Ukraine’s SBU security service charged the four bloggers on May 31. They face up to eight years in prison.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine