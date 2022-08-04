Four flee police from Lockport to Orleans County

Aug. 4—Four Rochester natives were charged Tuesday after they were pursued by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies through the City of Lockport into Orleans County where the pursuit was joined by Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Medina Police Department, Albion Police Department and New York State Police. The Middleport Police Department also participated in the chase.

The suspected vehicle was a black Jeep Wrangler and could be seen on Route 31 — through Lockport's downtown — at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. NCSO said the vehicle matched the description of one involved in a larceny from Runnings on South Transit Road.

The Jeep's tires were deflated through the use of spike strips, but the suspect vehicle continued its flight until it turned onto an open field and came to a stop.

Two of the suspects fled by foot into the woods, at which point one of the suspects was apprehended by an Orleans County Sheriff's K9. The second suspect was tracked through the woods by law enforcement, eventually being aided by a helicopter, and was taken into custody.

Those charged:

Kelly A. Simons, 46, of Rochester, was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and numerous vehicle and traffic laws, as well as, a felony charge for criminal mischief in Orleans County for damage done to the field.

Cory D. DuBois, 34, of Rochester, was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest. DuBois also had a warrant for arrest through the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

Robert L. Ball, 30, of Rochester, was charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice and false personation. Ball also had two warrants for arrest out of the City of Rochester Police.

Tyrone L. Graham, 46, of Rochester, was charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and false personation. Graham also had seven warrants for arrest out of five different jurisdictions.

Simons was processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and turned over to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. DuBois, Ball and Graham were held at the Niagara County Correctional Facility for arraignment on their charges and warrants.