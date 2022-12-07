Four former correctional officers charged

Dec. 6—The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) has confirmed that four former correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility have turned themselves into the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as a result of its investigation.

Alex Andrews was hired Sept. 3, 2019, and resigned Sept. 15, 2021. He was then rehired Dec. 6, 2021, and resigned Nov. 22, 2022. He has been charged with 7 counts each of Bribery and Using Official Position for Personal Gain.

Shamarion Dozier was hired March 16, 2021, and resigned Nov. 22, 2022. He has been charged with 7 counts each of Bribery and Using Official Position for Personal Gain.

John Ketterman was hired June 8, 2012, and resigned Nov. 22, 2022. He has been charged with 7 counts each of Bribery and Using Official Position for Personal Gain.

Andrew Roy was hired March 22, 2021, and resigned Nov. 22, 2022. He has been charged with 4 counts each of Bribery and Using Official Position for Personal Gain.