Four Fort Worth shootings leave 4 people injured, 1 dead Friday night, Saturday morning, police say

Four separate shootings overnight Friday and early Saturday morning have left four people injured and one person dead in Fort Worth.

The first report of shots fired occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at the Lakeview Apartments, located at 6501 Shady Oaks Manor, in northwest Fort Worth.

One person was shot at the scene and was brought to the hospital in their own vehicle, police said.

“There are several witnesses and officers have identified the actor, but he is not in custody at this time,” a spokesperson from the police department said, adding that there were no additional details about the victim’s condition.

Also around 11 p.m. shots were fired, in another shooting, in the 4300 block of Jana Drive.

Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle when someone “rode up on a bicycle and began shooting.” The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A few hours later, around 2 a.m., Fort Worth police responded to a local hospital where a man arrived with a gunshot wound to the back.

Responding officers believe the man was shot in east Fort Worth, but did not provide additional details. They said the victim was not cooperative with their investigation.

At 2:40 a.m., south unit police officers were called to another hospital after a report that two gunshot victims had arrived for treatment. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Childress Street.

Both victims in the last shooting are expected to survive.

All investigations remain ongoing. No arrests have yet been made in the four shootings.