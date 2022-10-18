Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington

Four adults were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C.

Prince William County police made the discovery after they were sent to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted a welfare check," the police department said in a statement. "Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds."

Authorities have not released additional details, but they said they believe the shootings were isolated to the home on Mansfield Court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com