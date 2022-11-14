Four found dead at residence near University of Idaho

Four people were found dead at a residence near the University of Idaho, police in the city of Moscow said.

Police described it as a homicide case, and the university sent an alert to subscribers asking its community to shelter in place or stay away from campus as a suspect was "not known at this time," according to NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise.

A police statement does not describe the manner of death, and no identities or victim descriptions, including gender and age, were initially available.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Capt. Tyson Berrett said in the statement. "Information will be updated as soon as next of kin is notified and we have information we can share."

In a tweet later, the university lifted its shelter-in-place recommendation and said police said they believed there was no active threat to the student community.

Officers were sent to the residence on King Road, about a half-block from campus, just before noon, the department said.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," Berrett said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com