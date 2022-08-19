Four funds that will give investors a reliable and growing income

Stock market-focused investment trusts are the best-performing holdings in our income portfolio. Overall, our four trusts have generated a capital gain of 18pc since purchase. Perhaps more importantly, they currently yield around 5pc on average and have long track records of delivering rising payouts to shareholders.

One, Murray International, has raised its dividend in each of the past 17 years. Over the past decade its dividends have increased at an annualised rate of 4pc. Meanwhile, Schroder Income Growth’s consecutive annual dividend growth record stretches back 25 years and it has outpaced the rate of inflation, which is a central aim of our income portfolio, during that time.

It is a similar story for JP Morgan Claverhouse, which has raised its divi every year since 1973. Going back even further, Lowland Investment Company has raised or maintained dividends in every year since it began in 1960.

Clearly, the past is never perfectly repeated in future. Even a long track record of dividend growth is no guarantee that future payouts for shareholders will rise. However, it does highlight that in spite of experiencing extreme share price volatility at times over recent years, all four trusts have offered a resilient, stable and growing dividend stream for their investors.

In Questor’s view, this is a key lesson for all income investors. Far too often, income seekers are preoccupied with achieving low volatility from their investments. They mistakenly associate high volatility in the capital value of their investments with an unstable income stream.

This naturally draws them towards bonds, property and other assets whose price changes are less extreme than those of stocks or other quoted assets such as investment trusts. In fact it is especially true of investment trusts, which often use debt to magnify their returns.

However, more modest volatility in capital values often comes at a cost. It can mean far less attractive returns over the long run, both in capital and income terms. And since the vast majority of investors have long time horizons, it could be argued that there is little reason for them to become concerned about temporary price falls for their investments.

After all, as our stock market-focused investment trust holdings have shown, dividends have been very stable and have grown throughout even the most challenging economic circumstances that have prompted extreme, albeit temporary, share price falls.

In addition, these four trusts offer scope for capital growth over the long run. Although the prospect of increasingly hawkish monetary policy in response to high inflation is likely to weigh on stock markets over the coming months, rising interest rates could also have a negative impact on property and bonds. And with the stock market’s long history of recovery, we remain comfortable holding a generous 28pc of our Income Portfolio in these four “equity income” trusts.

Currently, all four holdings offer good value for money. Relative to their net asset values, they trade in a range between a discount of 5pc and a premium of 1pc. Their focus on larger stocks with global exposure means they offer greater stability than other investment trusts.

Their largest holdings also suggest they have a “value” tilt that could become increasingly desirable. Tighter monetary policy means that higher “discount rates” are used in stock market valuations and they tend to disproportionately hurt the present values of growth stocks that are likely to make their biggest returns some years in the future.

Our stock-focused investment trusts may not deliver inflation-beating dividend growth in the short run. But few if any mainstream assets realistically offer such prospects while inflation is at a 40-year high.

In the coming years, these trusts are likely to maintain their long-standing record of producing rising year-on-year dividends for investors. When combined with generous yields and sensible valuations, they offer attractive income investing prospects.

As a result, their high share price volatility relative to other assets is a price worth paying.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: MYI

Share price at close: £12.76

