Four games, two days and one unique event: Jumpman Invitational returns to Charlotte

The Jumpman Invitational returns to Charlotte for its second year this week, highlighted by a game featuring the seventh-ranked Oklahoma men’s team against No. 11 North Carolina on Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

The two-day event opens Tuesday with a men’s doubleheader featuring Florida vs. Michigan followed by the No. 24 UNC women’s team against Oklahoma.

Another women’s game, featuring Florida and Michigan, will precede the Oklahoma-UNC men’s game on Wednesday.

The experience

The Jumpman Invitational was established as a regular-season holiday college basketball series featuring the first four universities that signed partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football.

Light-up art will be seen around the exterior of Spectrum Center. There will be Jordan Brand products on display all over, along with a number of interactive fan experiences, including a production booth where fans can create video to post on social media, performances and giveaways.

The schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Florida (7-3) vs. Michigan (6-5) men, 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN.

No. 24 North Carolina (7-4) vs. Oklahoma (6-3) women, 9:30 p.m. Watch on ESPN2.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Florida (7-3) vs. Michigan (9-2) women, 6:30 p.m. Watch on ESPN2.

No. 11 North Carolina (7-3) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (10-0) men, 9 p.m. Watch on ESPN.

Where to get tickets

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Charlotte Sports Foundation’s website.

What happened last time?

ESPN Events and the Charlotte Sports Foundation put on the event for the first time last year, bringing the men’s and women’s teams from North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma together for elite doubleheader action in the Queen City.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 26 points in an 80-76 win against Michigan. There were 19,236 fans inside a raucous Spectrum Center, most of them decked out in Carolina blue.

The Tar Heels’ women dropped a 76-68 contest to Michigan, Oklahoma men handled Florida in a 62-53 win and the Sooners’ women earned a 95-79 victory against the Gators.