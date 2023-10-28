Four generations of women to compare viewpoints at WRC panel discussion in Lakewood Ranch

Valerie’s House has purchased a home in Punta Gorda, enabling the nonprofit to expand its grief counseling services for children in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. The house at 233 E. McKenzie St. will be used for teen peer grief support and counseling. “We’ve been holding group counseling sessions at local churches and schools for several years now," Valerie’s House founder Angela Melvin said. "Having a home to call our own will allow us to help hundreds more children and their parents.” Renovations are still needed. For information, visit valerieshouse.org or contact Charlotte County director Christine Carey at christine@valerieshouse.org.

Four generations of women to talk it out at WRC event

The Women’s Resource Center will present a panel discussion, "Power of Conversation: Embracing Generational Differences,” as part of its Wonder Women series on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at The Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, in Lakewood Ranch.

The panel discussion will cover a wide range of topics to explore the views, perspectives, stereotypes, and biases of four generations of women. The panelists are Lillian Elliott, director of operations at the Women’s Resource Center (Baby Boomer); Jamie Kahns, market executive for Sarasota/Manatee Bank of America (Millennial); Mercedes Soler, co-owner and president of Solmart Media (Gen X); and Olivia D'Amico, founder and owner of Kinspoke (Gen Z).

“Our belief is that a strong community is built through the participation of women of all ages who gather together to support, share wisdom, and uplift each other," said Ashley Brown, WRC president and CEO. "Women supporting women must include the unique perspectives of all generations, what makes us different makes us stronger collectively.”

The event is facilitated by Janice Zarro and her business partner and niece Nicole Spiotta. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mywrc.org/generation.

New Temple Emanu-El project for Israel, Jewish community

Temple Emanu-El has launched Project Amichai, a program to offer support for Israel and the Jewish community in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

“The word Amichai is Hebrew for 'My People Live,” said Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, who originated and chairs the project. “With 14 different initiatives and three pillars – personal practice, community and support, and advocacy and truth – Project Amichai provide opportunities to get involved in whatever ways are most meaningful.”

The initiatives range from ritual observance to supportive gathering to engagement in the public square, Glickman said. Initiatives include "learning how to advocate for Israel with elected officials and on the university campus, receiving guidance on writing letters to the editor, curating reliable news sources to combat disinformation, and exploring and evaluating Israel-related charitable causes," Glickman said.

For more information about Project Amichai, call 941-371-2788.

Laurel Civic Association gala supports adults, kids programs

The Laurel Civic Association will host its second annual Dreams to Success Gala fundraiser on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.

The fundraiser supports programs and services for children, families, and adults, primarily focusing on education, including the Afterschool Academic Program; Kids Café, which provides hot meals to approximately 75 to 80 children after school; the Summer Reading Program; the seven-week summer Teen Empowerment Program; and workforce development training for adults.

The fundraiser will feature dinner, music, live and silent auctions, dancing, and testimonies from adult and youth family members. For more information, tickets and sponsorships, visit laurelcivic.org; call 941-483-3338, ext. 105; or email pcasamento@laurelcivic.net.

Around and about

The St. Paul Lutheran Church Sanctuary (1969) at 2256 Bahia Vista St. was designed by Victor Lundy. Architecture Sarasota is dedicated to the legacy of the Sarasota School of Architecture and provides a forum for the celebration of design. Visit architecturesarasota.org.

Architecture Sarasota is hosting the 10th annual Sarasota MOD Weekend Festival on Nov. 3-5 to celebrate the legacy and global impact of the Sarasota School of Architecture. MOD Weekend will center around the centennial of renowned Sarasota School architect Victor Lundy, honoring him with an exhibition and symposium that trace his life and legacy. For information, a schedule of events, and tickets, visit architecturesarasota.org/mod-2023.

· The 83rd annual Sarasota Garden Club Flower Show, "Ghostly Gala," is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SGC, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts. Admission is free. Exhibits include Design (“Spooktacular”), Horticulture (“Double, Double, Toil and Trouble”), and Education (“Hocus Pocus”).

· Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave., in Sarasota is having a Fall Festival today from 4-7 p.m. with pumpkin decorating, "Trunk or Treat," games, and hot dogs. ... Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4826 McIntosh Road, in Sarasota is hosting a Halloween event today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with face-painting, pumpkin decorating, games, a create-a-scarecrow contest, and food.

· The Plantation Community Foundation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Plantation Golf & Country Club. The event supports people, groups and organizations in the Venice, Englewood, Northport and South Sarasota County area. Info: PlantationCommunityFoundation.org; pcfoundation500@gmail.com; 941-497-4826.

· Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 45th season begins with “Veteran’s Day in Song” on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., in Sarasota. Joining Choral Artists is Sgt. Major (ret.) Bob McDonald, a baritone and veteran of the U.S. Army Chorus in Washington, D.C. Info/tickets: ChoralArtistsSarasota.org; 941-387-4900.

· Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte is hosting its Notjusta Craft Fair on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Crafts, jewelry, businesses, and food. Info: 941-697-1747.

· The Friends Bookstore of Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, is seeking donations of cultural, handcrafted, and vintage fine art, antiques, and jewelry for its Dec. 9 fundraiser that supports library programs. Dropoffs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Info: Bookstore manager Ellia Manners, elliamanners@gmail.com; 207-595-1962.

