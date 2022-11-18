Four girls between ages of 2 and 12 vanish in Alabama, officials say. Search ongoing

Four young girls vanished in Alabama prompting an emergency missing child alert, officials say.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the Buchanan children were “noticed missing” at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Four girls between the ages of 2 and 12 were reported missing Thursday, Nov. 17, Alabama officials say.

Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, disappeared from Sylacauga, about 45 miles southeast of Birmingham, the agency said in a Facebook post. All four girls are white and have blonde hair.

Officials are asking the public for help locating the children.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911, the agency said.

