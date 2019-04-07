Four of the Greatest Lost Cities Remain Unfound. Where Could They Be?

After fourteen years of digging, archaeologists excavating in the Holy Land announced that they have found the Biblical city of Ai, a Caananite stronghold that was captured by the Israelites (according to the book of Judges). It’s not the only recently discovered city of cultural significance: only two years ago Douglas Preston published a book documenting his team’s discovery of the so-called Lost City of the Monkey God in the Honduran jungle. News like this makes you wonder what other important lost cities are out there to be discovered.

1. El Dorado

In the early sixteenth century, German conquistadors Nikolaus Federmann and Georg von Speyer set off in search of El Dorado, a mythical golden city, in Venezuela. They didn’t find it, and instead became the first of many sixteenth-century European treasure hunters who hoped and failed to locate the famed valley of gold. In pursuit of gold (and cinnamon), one of these, Francisco de Orellana, “discovered” the Amazon river (which they named after a group of female warriors who attacked their group along the way). The efforts of predominantly Spanish conquistadors to discover (and pillage) the city of gold were related to colonialistic exploitation of the region in general and particularly their observation of the use of gold in pre-Colombian religious rituals and ceremonies. The Musica people used to adorn new kings with gold before depositing a trove of golden objects in the middle of a lake as part of religious ceremonies. The discovery of a cache of gold at Lake Guatavita in 1545 only added fuel to the rumors that more was out there to be found. When Alexander von Humboldt visited the area in 1801 he estimated that as much as $300 million worth of gold was there. El Dorado, on the other hand, appears to be a mythical outgrowth of religious rituals.

Archaeologist Dr. Larry Coben, the executive director of the Sustainable Preservation Initiative and a seasoned excavator of Incan sites, told The Daily Beast that he would love to take an academically responsible approach to finding the lost cities. Just like his predecessors, Coben would be in the Amazonian jungle conducting exploratory work (in a less sensationalist and more scientific way); unlike them, Coben doesn’t expect to find any gold. “I doubt they are ‘cities of gold,’” he told me, but the mythology is likely to be based on real cities, the discovery of which could yield important information about the sites. “The extraordinary ability of ancient cultures to bring complex urbanity to difficult and not obvious places speaks volumes about their development, technological competence, and social and economic structures.” Unearthing them would help flesh out our understanding of the pre-Colombian world. Those who really want to see the remnants of the “cities of gold” should go to the Museo del Oro in Bogota, which houses the largest collection of gold artifacts in the world.

2. Dilmun

Dilmun was an ancient Semitic speaking city in the Persian Gulf that was first mentioned in the 3rd millennium BCE. It came to the attention of Assyriologists and explorers in the 19th century, when cuneiform texts were recovered and translated. The most famous of these was the Epic of Gilgamesh, which includes the ancient Mesopotamian flood story that likely inspired the Biblical story. Dr. Alexis Boutin, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Sonoma State University, told me that these texts describe Dilmun “as a place with paradise-like qualities, especially noted for its sweet (i.e., fresh) waters.” Because of this, “some people even thought it may have been the location of the original Garden of Eden.” What we do know from the extant Mesopotamian texts is that Dilmun was a major trading partner with Mesopotamia, in particular Meluhha (the Indus civilization) and Magan (Oman). For a while, though, scholars weren’t even sure that this potential Garden of Eden was a civilization at all. Boutin told me that because of the thousands of burial mounds carpeting Bahrain, some nineteenth-century scholars thought that it had served as a necropolis for ancient Mesopotamians. “This theory, however, was later disproven by excavations that revealed that Bronze Age urban and commercial centers on Bahrain were an important part of the Dilmun polity.”