Four Guernsey County men arrested for New Year's Day assault

ZANESVILLE − Four Guernsey County men have been arrested for a New Year's Day incident at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road in Zanesville.

The incident took place just after 2 a.m. in the bar's parking lot, according to a release from the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office. The office was notified that a 37-year-old man had been knocked unconscious, and the four men fired their guns.

Detectives located the four suspects and, with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office assistance, arrested all four men.

Christopher ‘CJ’ McCall, 23, of Cambridge was taken into custody on Jan. 12 at a residence in Guernsey County by members of both sheriff’s offices. He is being held in The Muskingum County Jail with a $500,000 bond. He is charged with two count of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, two counts of aggravated riot, felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Johnathan McCall, 21, of Cambridge, turned himself in to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 14. He is being held in the Muskingum County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is charged with attempted murder, a first degree felony, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, two counts of aggravated riot, fourth- and fifth- degree felonies, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, carrying a conceal weapon, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Scottie Minnis, 23, of Cambridge is being held in the Muskingum County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, two counts of aggravated riot, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, carrying a conceal weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Johna McCall, 19, of Pleasant City is being held in the Muskingum County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, two counts of aggravated riot, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, carrying a conceal weapon, a felony of the third degree, and improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Both Minnis and Johna McCall were arrested and taken into custody on Jan. 17 at a residence in Muskingum County.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said he is grateful for the assistance of the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Jeff Paden.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Four Guernsey County men arrested for New Year's Day assault