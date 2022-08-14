Four guns stolen from Mt. Juliet vehicles

Aug. 13—A spate of car burglaries claimed four firearms from a Mt. Juliet neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., suspects in a black sport-utility vehicle drove into the Jackson Hills subdivision on Golden Bear Gateway. Authorities identified the vehicle as a black Ford Bronco Sport.

According to Capt. Tyler Chandler, the Mt. Juliet Police Department public information officer, the suspects were driving a "likely stolen vehicle" out of Nashville.

Reports out of Nashville indicate that a recently-stolen black Ford Bronco Sport matched the description of the vehicle used in the burglaries.

"They came to Mt. Juliet, and then, they began to commit the burglaries in Jackson Hills," Chandler said.

In total, six addresses reported burglaries or window damage.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was not notified for a few hours.

"Around 6 a.m., we got reports that vehicles were burglarized," Chandler said. "During those vehicle burglaries, four guns were stolen."

Guardian Shield footage revealed that the vehicle did not have a license plate, and the driver was assisted by multiple other suspects, who jumped out and started checking for unlocked cars.

Chandler indicated that the investigation had not yielded any suspects but that Mt. Juliet Police Department detectives are "looking at normal locations where our suspects usually end up going back to."

Detectives are also working with Nashville authorities to determine connections. Jackson Hills was the only neighborhood where vehicle burglaries were reported on Wednesday.

"We have not had a rash of burglaries in a while," Chandler said. "Our last car burglaries in a neighborhood were back in March. There were only two. Fast forward to August ... we've had six in Jackson Hills."

According to Chandler, searching for unlocked cars has become common practice.

"Thieves regularly target unlocked cars in hopes of finding keys to those vehicles and guns inside," Chandler said. "People engaged in this know that people leave their guns in their car and don't do a very good job locking their cars."

Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to contact Det. Jennings Taylor with the Mt. Juliet Police Department by calling 615-754-2550.