Four Harrison High School students arrested for attack on fellow student

Harrison High School/file

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lunchroom feud Monday ended later in the day with three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy beating up a 15-year-old boy in a school bathroom, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office.

Video of the attack later appears in a social media chat room, according to the sheriff's office.

Five teens, one of whom remains unidentified, caught the 15-year-old victim inside the bathroom and wouldn't let him leave.

After the attack, the boy called his mother and told her he missed the bus ride home because he got beat up, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy's mother took him to Franciscan Health Hospital to be checked out and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies investigated overnight, to identify four of the five suspects in the case.

On Tuesday, deputies discreetly called the four suspects to the office, then took them into custody without any incident so as not to draw attention to the students, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.

The boys were processed into the juvenile center on Tuesday on suspicion of what would be felony battery if the boys were adults, according to sheriff's office reports.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Harrison High School students arrested for attack on fellow student